Nordson’s (NDSN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $223.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,250,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

