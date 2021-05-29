Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $109.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.