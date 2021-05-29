California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 121,626 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $29.01 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

