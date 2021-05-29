Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.65. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

