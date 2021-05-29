Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

