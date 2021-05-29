BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,887,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.10% of Duke Realty worth $1,588,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE DRE opened at $46.46 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

