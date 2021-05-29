American International Group Inc. Sells 23,872 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

