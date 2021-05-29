Yuhe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yuhe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YUII stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Yuhe International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Yuhe International Company Profile

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

