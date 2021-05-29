The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Trading Down 4.1%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 3,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

