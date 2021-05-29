Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $323.81 or 0.00922038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $49.68 billion and approximately $3.61 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
