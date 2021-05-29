Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1348578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSPR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.