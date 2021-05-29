Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) shot up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.41. 638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, conference calls, call waiting, follow-me, MMS multimedia messages, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcasting, and other services.

