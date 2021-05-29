Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

