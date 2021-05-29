National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

