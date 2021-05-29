National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.54.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.