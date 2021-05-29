National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.