BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

