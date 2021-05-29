BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of DSM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.