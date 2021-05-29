The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6521 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

