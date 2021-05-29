Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VYST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Vystar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
Vystar Company Profile
