Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VYST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Vystar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Vystar alerts:

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.