Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.92 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $342.92 million and approximately $87.58 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00014027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,610,257 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

