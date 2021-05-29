Lisk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.53 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $430.55 million and $53.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003551 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,100,313 coins and its circulating supply is 128,170,045 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

