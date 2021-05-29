American International Group Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $159.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.22.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

