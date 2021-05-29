Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average of $213.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

