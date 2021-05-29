Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,731 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of LH stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.