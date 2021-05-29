Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 316,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

