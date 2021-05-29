Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

