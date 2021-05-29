BlackRock Inc. Purchases 701,908 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.21% of Catalent worth $1,473,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

