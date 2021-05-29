BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of UDR worth $1,430,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

