Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Receives GBX 552 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

AGK opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Wednesday. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.