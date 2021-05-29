SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 87,943 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.43 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

