SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 87,943 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.43 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.