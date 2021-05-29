Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.12 ($13.66), for a total value of A$11,472,000.00 ($8,194,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.