Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

