The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

