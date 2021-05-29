Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,032 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

