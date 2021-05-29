Mariner LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

