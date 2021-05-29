Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,187 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.