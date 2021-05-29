Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $4,482,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.