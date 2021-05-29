J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $54,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.54 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

