IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $11,907,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.17 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.01, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

