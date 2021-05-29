Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,897 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

