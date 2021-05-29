Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 110,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 66.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,316.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,398.20 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.