Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,255 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VRSN opened at $219.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

