Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,225.49 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,093.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

