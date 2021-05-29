Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $233.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

