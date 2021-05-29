Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.