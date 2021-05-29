BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,524,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

