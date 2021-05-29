BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.22% of Hologic worth $1,566,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.