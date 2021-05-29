Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

