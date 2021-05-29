Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

