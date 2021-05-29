Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £213.72 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.34. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

