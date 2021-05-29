TRON (TRX) Market Cap Reaches $5.10 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001754 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001872 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

